Trump’s tweet attacks on The New York Times is good for business

NEW YORK-- President Trump makes no secret of his feelings toward the media.

Especially The New York Times. Each tweet refers to the newspaper as the failing New York Times.

On February 24 Trump tweeted,

“FAKE NEWS", media knowingly doesn't tell the truth. A great danger to our country. The failing @nytimes has become a joke. Likewise @CNN. Sad!

Prior to that, on February 6, the president tweeted,

"The failing @nytimes writes total fiction concerning me. They have gotten it wrong for two years, and now are making up stories & sources!”

The Times ran a television commercial during the Oscars Sunday calling it a "commercial for truth."

“This paper like other big news outlets are under fire from President Trump for trying to defend itself," CNN Anchor Brian Stelter said.

This is the first time that the paper has bought airtime during an Oscar broadcast and the first television ad in seven years.

Trump's tweet made it sound like the commercial was a last ditch effort to keep the paper afloat.

“For first time the failing @nytimes will take an ad (a bad one) to help save its failing reputation. Try reporting accurately & fairly!”

“Pardon me!” The Times Executive Editor, Dean Baquet told CNN. "The president's attacks are the best thing to happen to The New York Times in years. Every time Trump tweets, it drives subscriptions waaaaay up.

The bottom line is, just because times are tough between the president and the paper doesn't mean the paper is going through tough times.