× Two men killed after car crash in Alief area, deputies say

HOUSTON — Two young men have died after their car crashed early Monday morning in the Alief area.

The men were riding together around 1 a.m. in an Acura RSX that was headed westbound on Bissonnet Street. Investigators said the driver was going at a high rate of speed when he lost control of the car, went off road and then crashed into a tree at Keegans Wood Drive.

The passenger died on impact, officers said.

Investigators believe both victims are in their late teens or early 20s.

No other cars were involved in the incident.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.