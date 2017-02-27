× Unsupervised 2-year-old found licking marijuana bong in Harris County, deputies say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A woman is facing criminal charges after a witness found a 2-year-old child licking a bong used for marijuana while the toddler sat alone in the suspect’s vehicle, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said.

Teliscia Davis, 24, is charged with child endangerment.

The suspect’s relationship to child is still unclear.

The car was still running and the windows were rolled down when the toddler was found Friday, officers said.

Investigators said Davis also failed to bring the child to the hospital or a medical clinic after the discovery was allegedly made.

The woman’s bail is set at $2,000.