Woman loses almost everything after house fire in north Houston, firefighters say

HOUSTON — A woman has lost nearly everything after her home caught fire in north Houston Sunday night, authorities said.

It took firefighters about 30 minutes to put out the fire after crews arrived to the home on Finch Street at Chapman Street around 9 p.m.

A family member said the woman was using candles around the home because she was preparing to move and had the house’s power turned off. The Houston Fire Department believes a candle holder somehow broke and the flames caught onto something, leading to the fire.

“She had a candle burning, and I guess the glass popped,” the victim’s niece Darakniqueca Burns said. “The dresser caught on fire, and it just went into flames.”

Firefighters said the woman lost most of her belongings.

No injuries were reported.