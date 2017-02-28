Arizona Wildcats sign first openly gay scholarship player

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TEMPE, Arizona - Huddle up college football fans! There's a new cat in town and he's quite a force.

My-King Johnson is a 6 foot 4 inch 17-year-old from Tempe, Arizona. Johnson signed his letter of intent to attend the University of Arizona, making him the first openly gay scholarship player in major-college football history.

Johnson made a name for himself as a high school senior at Tempe High School, amassing 21½ sacks, 19 tackles for loss and three forced fumbles.

Texas A&M, USC, UCLA, Oregon, and Arizona State all came calling, but the Wildcats were the first to offer him a full athletic scholarship.

Johnson knows some may put a target on him, but he's hoping that his new team will have his back like his Tempe teammates.

Trailblazer or not, Johnson wants to be known for his mad skills on the field not his sexuality.

Making it to the NFL is all that matters for this determined defensive end.