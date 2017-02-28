Best state to live, no it’s not Texas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON-- Mount up Texas, it’s time to go toe to toe with what the U.S. News and World Report calls the best places to hang your hat.

According to the data, the Lone Star state ranks 38th in the nation based on health care, infrastructure, and opportunity. Interestingly enough, no southern states made it anywhere near the top of the list.

Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Minnesota, North Dakota, and Washington are your top 5 overall.

The report says Massachusetts is the stand out for health care and Washington leads the way in renewable energy.

As far as the land of opportunity, New Hampshire boasts the highest average household income in the nation.

Sure on paper other state's might look great.

But come on, everything's better in Texas!