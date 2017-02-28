DOJ withdraws claim that Texas GOP intended to discriminate in 2011 voter ID legislation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON-- Don’t ever let anyone tell you regime change doesn’t matter.

President Donald Trump’s justice department has backed out of a crucial claim against the great state of Texas.

The Obama-era justice department filed a lawsuit against Texas in 2013 that stated Republican lawmakers used the state's 2011 voter identification legislation to discriminate against minorities.

“I made the argument that there needed to be a state I.D. available for free, with the purposes of making sure we didn’t have issues of discrimination. Nobody listened to me,” Political Science Chair Dr. Jon Taylor, at St. Thomas University said.

The justice department withdrew claim's of intentional discrimination the day before a judge was supposed to hear the case. This was followed by the DOJ's submission of Texas Senate Bill 5. The bill is similar to the system that Texas set up when the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals forced them to loosen I.D. rules in July of 2016.

Their reasoning?

The current legislature is responsible for correcting this issue. Not the nation, the state, or elections in the immediate future. Texas needs time to clean up it's own mess.

If Texas is found guilty of intending to discriminate, the state would have to get approval from the feds before it makes any changes to voting laws and procedures.

The justice department was only one plaintiff in the case. The lawsuit will still go forward, just with a little less bite, and a lot less judicial backing.