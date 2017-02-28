From Hidden Figures to figurine, Katherine Johnson is getting her own LEGO

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - Katherine Johnson 98, received a standing ovation while being honored at the 89th Academy Awards for her real life story as a NASA mathematician, in the movie Hidden Figure's.

Johnson will soon have another huge achievement to add to her list of accomplishments as the new face of LEGO.

That's right, Johnson will soon have a LEGO toy modeled after her.

It's part of a "Women in NASA" set, designed by Maia Weinstock, that will be made through the LEGO Ideas Second 2016 Review.

Johnson is joined by four other NASA women including; Sally Ride, the first American woman in space, Nancy Grace Roman, the Mother of the Hubble satelite, Margaret Hamilton, engineer with Apollo 11, and Mae Jemison, the first African American woman in space.

The Lego set is expected to be in stores by late 2017 or early 2018.