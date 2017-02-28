New bill could automatically make Texans organ donors

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AUSTIN, Texas-- A new bill is being proposed that could automatically place Texans on the state organ and tissue registry.

The Texas House Bill 1938 will presume consent, automatically making you an organ donor. Texas drivers license holders will receive two notices allowing them to opt-out. If you do not respond to the opt-out notices, you will be placed on the donor list. The law would only apply to first time drivers license holders, and renewals over the age of 18.

According to the state's organ and tissue registry Donate Life, 22 people die everyday waiting for an organ match. There are also 9.2 million registered donors, with around 120,000 people on the waiting list.

Donate Life is currently opposing the bill.

"We will repeatedly remind people to opt-out after the notices are sent," Donate Life said.

The bill will be the first of its kind in the U.S. if it is passed.