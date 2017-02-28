× Suspected killer mistakenly released from custody

CHICAGO — Police are searching for a murder suspect who was mistakenly released from state custody in an apparent case of miscommunication, Illinois officials said Monday.

Garrett Glover, 29, was released early on parole after being sentenced in 2014 to four years in prison for attempted armed robbery, according to the Cook County Sheriff’s Office. Glover, who had been housed at the Cook County Jail since February, 2014, became eligible for parole after receiving credit for time served – 879 days, officials told the Chicago Tribune.

But the sheriff says Glover should never have been released because he was also charged with murder in a fatal shooting along Interstate 94 in 2012. Those charges were filed in 2015.

Prosecutors say that Glover opened fire on a Jeep in September, 2012, killing the 25-year-old driver, Larry Porter.

In a statement, the Illinois Department of Corrections said it “did not receive any additional documentation or information indicating he should be held beyond his February 24th, 2017 release date.”

The Cook County Sheriff is currently searching for Glover in order to return him to custody.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact police at 773-674-0169.