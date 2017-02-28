× Two HPD officers hospitalized after shooting in SW Houston; neighborhood under shelter-in-place

HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department has arrested one of at least two possible gunmen after a shooting left two officers hospitalized in southwest Houston, authorities said. Multiple SWAT and K-9 officer units are on the scene and sweeping the Glenshire neighborhood for remaining suspects.

Investigators said the incident started Tuesday afternoon in a neighborhood in the 8700 block of Sterlingame Street near Wrenthrope.

Mayor Sylvester Turner spoke with media during the search and confirmed a burglary was taking place at a home about three or four downs from where Officer Ronny Cortez lived. There had been a previous burglary and officers were armed.

The alleged burglars broke-in a second home while the residents were away and police was called to house, Turner said. Officers found the men carrying the stolen weapons and other items near a shed in the backyard of home, and that’s when the shootout took place.

It’s not clear when the first home robbery happened.

Turner added officer are searching for a third suspect that may have been involved. During the exchange, an officer was shot multiple times and taken to Memorial Hermann Trauma Center in critical condition. A second officer, who was shot in the foot, was taken to Ben Taub hospital and is stable condition.

“Pray for both officers and for them to have a complete recovery, but certainly pray for the officer that’s in critical condition right now,” Turner said.

Jeff Perry lives in the neighborhood. He said he and several others heard multiple gunshots near Shelwick Drive before being told to go inside. Moments later other officers and SWAT crews arrived.

“It was like directly down the street from me,” Perry said.

“They got canine dogs, all types of officers and other officer enforcement,” Perry said. “They’ve got helmets and such, and automatic rifles.”

While speaking on the phone with NewsFix, an officer approached Perry and told him they were going to start knocking on doors. Officers are warning residents it’s important they’re bring in their pets.

The officers are searching high and low— checking, garages and cars — as they go from home to home.

HPD Chief Art Acevedo sent a message via Twitter, urging residents to shelter in place and outsiders to avoid the area.

One suspect is outstanding please shelter in place if you're residing in the area & avoid the area if you don't. — Chief Art Acevedo (@ArtAcevedo) February 28, 2017

The shelter in place includeds the following area:

One officer is being taken to Ben Taub and one officer is being taken to Memorial Hermann #hounews — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) February 28, 2017

This is a developing story.