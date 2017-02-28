× Mother fatally shot after husband chases hit-and-run driver riding around in stolen car

HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department is searching for two men accused of fatally shooting a woman after the victim’s husband started chasing them following an alleged hit-and-run accident while the couple’s small children were in the car. Investigators said the hit-and-run driver was escaping a carjacking earlier in the night before he crashed into the family’s vehicle.

The driver and another man were riding in a gray-colored Jeep Commander that police said was robbed from a different couple near Bellfort Boulevard and Kirkwood Road. Afterwards, the two men later hit the shooting victim and her husband as their family was leaving a Walmart in the Stanford area.

Investigators said the husband followed the stolen car into a strip center parking lot in the in the 1100 block of Wilcrest at Southwest Freeway. The victim’s husband pulled alongside the Jeep and told the men he was going to call police.

One of the men pulled out a gun and fired at the family’s car at least once, hitting 29-year-old Jessica Lynn Mills in the back as she sat in the front passenger seat. The men then drove off.

Mills was taken to Memorial Hermann Southwest hospital where she later died.

The couple’s 3-year-old child and an infant were also in the car at the time. The children were not harmed.

The Jeep has Texas license plate CN5X057.

“The best course of action would be to call the police, and then follow at a safe distance and not intimidated them,” HPD Sgt. B. L. Thomas said.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the HPD homicide division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.