Ashes on the go, Ash Wednesday drive-thru

HOUSTON-- Anyone know what day it is? It’s not only Hump Day, today’s Ash Wednesday.

Ash Wednesday is the first day of Lent in Western Christianity. It occurs for 46 days and can fall as early as Feb. 4 or as late as Mar. 10.

The anointing of ash offers practicing christians a choice to eliminate something of importance from their life, in honor of the sacrifice that jesus made for our sins.

Due to the high demand for ashes some churches are offering ashes on the go.

Worshipers can simply drive up, get their ashes, and move about their lives.

Now that’s holy rollin at it’s finest.