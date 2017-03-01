College student’s excuse for turning in assignment late goes viral

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLUMBUS, Ohio - Ohio State University student Rachel Harriman, 19, became a viral sensation after she shared a professor's note in response to a late assignment.

Harriman apologized to her professor for being late on her assignment and attributed her lack of focus to a break up with her boyfriend.

Harriman then shared the professor's response which said, "Well, life happens."

The professor did not deduct any points for the late assignment and Harriman received a B+.

So, what's the best excuse you've ever used?

"If it's a very religious professor, I would say I had to go to Mass on Wednesday night," Emiliya Browne suggested.

"Uh, food poisoning. If you've ever had food poisoning, it's the worse," Kevin Sean said.

Well, there you have it. The best excuses for ditching class.

Now, just hope no one uses one of those gems on you!