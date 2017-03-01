Dog rescues family from fire in Clear Lake

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEAR LAKE, Texas-- One family has a new hero after being saved from a house fire Wednesday morning.

"Around 3:00 a.m. our dog's barking woke me up. I got up to see what was going on and that's when I noticed the fire", say Denia Macmillian.

Lupo's loud bark is known throughout his neighborhood and is normally followed by complaints. This time 3-year-old Lupo used his bark to save his family's life.

Lupo was rescued from the streets when he was 4-weeks-old by the Macmillan family.

Thanks to Lupo he won't be leaving his forever home anytime soon.