Fine wine and Girl Scout cookies, the new craze

HOUSTON – The Girl Scouts of America will usher in a new era as they embark upon their 100th anniversary.

So how do they plan on celebrating? Cookies and wine, of course!

“Definitely not the silliest thing I’ve ever heard said Chris Poldoian, the sommelier at Camerata at Paulie’s rustic wine bar. Wine is meant to be a complement to food, whether it`s Doritos or Girl Scout cookies. Wine should be able to be paired with anything,” Poldoian said.

Poldoian broke down the best pairing of fine wine and Girl Scout cookies starting with the shortbread cookie.

“For those who aren’t familiar with a shortbread cookie, it is similar to a biscotti but it’s a lot dryer. I would recommend pairing an acidic wine like the Vinsanto to cleanse your palate after eating. The Vinsanto that we carry here at Camerata is a Chianti classico from Palazzino,” Poldoian said.

A sweeter cookie choice would be the Caramel Delites. These favorites go great with Chary.

This particular brand of wine is made in the southern part of Andalucía, Spain in a town called Jerez.

“Jerez is known for two things. Their equestrian industry, and their Chary,” said Poldoian.

The verdict is still out on how successful the pairing will be.

So don’t throw out the milk just yet.