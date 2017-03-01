HARRIS COUNTY: Subway in northwest Houston, latest victim in robbery trend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Three Subway employees were held at gunpoint in northwest Houston on Tuesday night, adding to the string of Subway robberies plaguing the city.

The robbery took place just before 10:00 p.m. in FM 1960 at Aldine Westfield.

According to police, One guy waited in a getaway car while the other accomplice robbed the Subway restaurant.

"They took all the cash that we had but most importantly, nobody was hurt,” said store manager Isabella Delgado.

Witnesses say the suspect was wearing a mask.

"He had just robbed them when I was coming in the door. He ran passed me and got into a car behind the shopping center," a witness at the scene said.

This robbery is not the first or second to happen in Houston this month. A week ago 18-year-old Javier Flores was killed trying to protect his mom from two robbers inside a southeast Houston subway where they both worked.

The same suspects wanted for Javier's murder robbed yet another Subway later that night.

If you want our advice, take a pass on those late night cravings!