× HISD announces new chief of staff

HOUSTON — The Houston Independent School District is welcoming back an old friend with the more 20 years of experience in public schools.

HISD has selected Cynthia Wilson as the district’s new chief of staff, according to released sent out Thursday. In the past, Wilson has held several important roles within HISD including a position as regional and area superintendent, school principal, assistant principal and teacher.

She is currently serving as chief of staff of the Dallas Independent School District. Before joining DISD, she served as the superintendent of Orangeburg Consolidated School District 5 in South Carolina.

“We look forward to welcoming Dr. Wilson back to Team HISD,” HISD Superintendent Richard Carranza said. “She not only has knowledge of our district but tremendous experience in supporting a diverse and urban school district. Her skill set will be valuable to our district as we continue to focus on providing the best environment for students and staff and improving engagement with school stakeholders.”

Wilson is scheduled to start her new role at HISD in April, administrators said.

As a key member of the superintendent’s cabinet, she will be responsible for facilitating coordination and communication among the direct reports of the superintendent to ensure the superintendent is informed about current issues and areas of need. She will also provide oversight to the district’s board services department.

Wilson earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology from the University of Texas at Austin and a master’s degree in educational administration from the University of Houston. She later earned a doctoral degree in educational leadership from South Carolina State University.