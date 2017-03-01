House Democrats wear white to Trump’s address

WASHINGTON– Democratic women in Congress made an impression Tuesday evening as they sat in the audience for President Donald Trump’s joint address to Congress.

Many of the 66 Democratic women representatives and delegates who make up the House Democratic Women’s Working Group wore white clothing, dubbed “suffragette white” in a nod to the women’s rights movement in the early 1900s, which encouraged its supporters to dress in white as a representation of purity.

Republican Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, the chair of the House Republican Conference, responded to her Democratic colleagues’ statement by calling for unity.

“You know, I think this is an important time for us to be coming together,” she told CNN’s Erin Burnett on “OutFront” when asked about the movement by the Democratic women.

“Typically, when a president is elected, you have that coming together as a country, which we haven’t had, and I’m hopeful that people will listen to his message tonight and that they’ll be willing to come together, find the common ground, so that we can do the important work that the people expect us to do,” McMorris Rodgers added.