HPD: Arrest made in killing of 8-year-old DeMaree Atkins

HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department has made an arrest in the murder of 8-year-old DeMaree Atkins after a car crash ended with gunfire last weekend, according to a police release.

Mayor Sylvester Turner and HPD Chief Art Acevado are scheduled to hold a press conference Wednesday at 3:45 p.m. inside Houston City Hall to share further details.

The shooting happened around 2 a.m. at the intersection of the Sam Houston Parkway Feeder Road and Fuqua Street. Police said a white Pontiac Grand Prix was either racing or being chased by a second car down W. Fuqua Street when the white car ran a red light. After the driver of the white car ran the light, a third car slammed into the side of the white car.

For unknown reasons, the driver of the second vehicle came up and fired at least five to seven shots at the third car, which had Atkins and her mother inside. The little girl was struck by gunfire. The child was taken to Memorial Hermann where she later died. The mother was also taken to the hospital and is reported to be in stable condition.

Up until now, police had been searching for the drivers of the two other cars involved in the accident.

The community has arranged a balloon releasing ceremony in memory of the child. It’s set to be held 6 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection where the accident took place.