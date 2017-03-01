Obama’s ink $65million publishing deal

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK-- America's former first couple is definitely celebrating the next chapter in their lives.

After a bidding war with publishers Barack and Michelle Obama have inked a deal with Penguin Random House, for at least $65-million.

This is the largest advance for presidential memoirs in history.

The former president will be writing a pretty straight forward book about his presidency.

While the former first lady is planning an inspirational book that draws on her own life story.

Neither is new to storytelling.

Barack Obama published a memoir called “Dreams From My Father” long before he took the Oval Office and five years ago, Mrs. Obama wrote about food, gardening and obesity.

They plan to donate a significant portion of their proceeds to charity, including The Obama Foundation.