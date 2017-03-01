Researchers discover oldest fossils on the planet containing clues to how life began

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUDSON BAY, Canada - Researchers digging in a remote area of Quebec, Canada have unearthed 3.8 billion-year-old fossils, which may point to how life got started on earth.

"When I saw these structures in the field, I said I have to sample this," Dr. Dominic Papineau at UCL Earth Sciences declared.

According to the Journal of Nature, these stones were made from hydrothermal deposits deep within the earth's ancient oceans. The stones are covered in microorganisms and ancient bacteria that prove origin of life on earth occurred around the same time that the planet was formed.

These fossils may even point to extraterrestrial life.

"If life happened so quickly on earth, could we expect it to be a simple process that can start on other planets, or was earth just a special place?" UCL Earth Sciences researcher Matthew Dodd questioned.

Since the scientific breakthrough geologists have been beaming with possibilities of learning more about the earth's mysterious beginnings.

To be honest, so are we.