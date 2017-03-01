Seattle coffee shop offers homeless teens barista apprenticeship

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Washington-- A coffee shop in Seattle is offering teens the job of a lifetime.

The New Horizon nonprofit organization has teamed up with Street Bean Coffee Shop to offer homeless teens a 6 month barista apprenticeship program, in an effort to get them off the streets.

"I remember a time when life wasn't so smooth. It was scary, hard and lonely sometimes," said Orah, a once homeless teen in the program.

The teens not only learn the art of roasting and coffee curation but more importantly they learn social interaction skills that are important to being successful in life.

The organization has been highly successful so far with 80 percent of their graduates going on to find jobs

Now that's a good story to read with your morning cup of joe.