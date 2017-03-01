Truck goes airborne during high speed chase in northwest Louisiana

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DIXIE INN, LA - An hour long high-speed chase in northwest Louisiana ends with an Oscar winning car crash.

It started off with a routine traffic stop, until the driver was asked out of the truck for questioning. When the driver got out, the passenger slid into the driver's seat and sped away.

After an hour long chase the driver tried to avoid a blockade but ended up driving off the road.

The truck sped out of control hitting a car, and bouncing off of a ridge and landing on top of another vehicle with someone inside. Amazingly, that person identified as Barbara Harlon moved in just enough time to avoid injury.

"I felt around to see if I was hurt and could tell that I was okay. God was with me," Harlon said.

Both the original driver and the chase driver were taken into custody.