Trump stops regulation aimed at keeping mentally ill from owning guns

WASHINGTON-- President Donald Trump signed a measure Tuesday, to end a regulation aimed at keeping guns out of the hands of the mentally ill.

The rule was put into place to curb gun violence by the Obama administration and affected around 75,000 people annually.

The rule had opponents across a wide spectrum from the National Rifle Association to the American Civil Liberties Union.

In a letter to congress the ACLU said the rule reinforced a stereotype that people with mental disabilities are violent.

Whether you agree with the new measure, or not the gun debate isn't over, by a long shot.