PALESTINE, Texas– An Amber Alert was issued at 8 p.m. Thursday for 8-month-old Jax Dean Laymance.

According to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office Laymance was last seen in Palestine Texas travelling in a 2013 black Dodge Avenger, Arizona license plate number 535WMB.

Police are looking for Jeremy Dean Laymance, 27 and Morgan Lynn Mosely, 24, in connection with his abduction.

Anyone with information should contact the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office at 903-391-7601.