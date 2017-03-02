Couple turns transmission shop into home, art studio in Independence Heights

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON-- Usually when you see an old transmission shop you think to yourself "there’s a nice place to get my car fixed." But would you want to live there?

Karin Broker and her husband Mark Witte jumped at the chance to take on the daunting task.

"Karin had the idea that this warehouse could become our home and her art studio. We pulled the skin off of the old building and added all new siding, windows, insulation and roof," Witte said.

The couple’s 6,000 square foot warehouse is now a renovated home-studio in Independence Heights. The home features a 2,500 square foot open living space with a quaint 3,500 square foot art studio. Along with a self-contained guest suite connected by a patio with two bedrooms and two full baths.

"When you walk in here it still takes my breath away," said Broker.