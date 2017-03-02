Hitting the snooze button saves man in Indiana

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AUSTIN, IN - Ever been late to work because you hit the snooze button one too many times? Well the snooze button may have saved this Indiana man's life.

Raymond Bowling's decision to sleep in an extra 6 minutes likely saved him from being impaled by a tree that shot right through his bathroom ceiling.

"A spear came out of a tree 40 feet above my house," said Bowling. "I'm a creature of habit and would have been brushing my teeth at that moment."

Bowling believes divine intervention kept him out of the bathroom that morning after 26 tornadoes ripped through Missouri, Illinois killing three others.

Maybe the old "snooze you lose" parable needs an update.