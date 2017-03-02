× HPD: Naked man arrested after sexually assaulting woman in front of her children

HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department arrested a man Thursday morning after he sexually assaulted a woman in front of her children at an apartment in the Memorial area, authorities said.

Investigators said the man broke into the victim’s apartment near Bateswood Drive and Memorial Drive around 4:45 a.m.

When police arrived, the man took off running while completely naked. Officers lost sight of him for a short period after he jumped a fence.

The suspect was later found during a helicopter search of the area.

The HPD sexual assault division is investigating the case.