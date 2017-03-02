Man finds wedding ring in Mardi Gras beads, post goes viral

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GALVESTON, Texas-- Justin Morgan got more than he expected while catching beads at Mardi Gras on Fat Tuesday.

"I looked down in-between the beads and noticed a wedding ring. I tried to catch up to the float but didn't know where it came from, the floats were moving too quickly," said Morgan.

Morgan posted a now viral picture of the ring on Facebook to try and find the owner.

The post has now been shared over 15,000 times.

"Seeing so many people online trying to help was amazing. If more people had this same kindness and decency, the world would be a better place," Morgan said.

A few people have contacted Morgan about the ring but they failed to identify the inscription on the inside of the band.

"I got married last year and can't imagine being in this situation. I would want someone to do the same thing for me." Morgan said.