Rodeo season kicks off with the HLSR Bar-B-Que cook-off

HOUSTON - Rodeo season is officially here and nothing kicks-off the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo like The World's Championship Bar-B-Que Contest.

According to the HLSR over 250 teams will compete for the coveted title of Grand Champion. The cook-off will start Thursday at 5 p.m. and will run throughout Saturday night.

Although the cook-off tents are invitation only visitors can enjoy the Rockin' Bar-B-Que Saloon and the Chuck Wagon for complimentary sliced beef sandwiches, chips and beans.

Don't let the arduous task of stuffing yourself get you down.

Rodeo patrons can dance off the barbecue while listening to local Texas country artists on the Miller Lite stage or they can enjoy games and rides at the HLSR carnival.

Sounds like a good time to be had by all.