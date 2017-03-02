Simon Says: Marijuana is not the problem

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Have you heard that Federal Marijuana Laws will soon be enforced?

You’d think we wouldn’t have to talk about something so basic as laws actually being enforced.

There are so many smoke signals that times may be changing when it comes to how the government views marijuana.

The American Academy of Pediatrics has a new study warning against teen pot use and there's the latest CNN report that White House feds will step up marijuana law enforcement.

It seems like there’s a lot of finger pointing going on and the people making the laws in Washington believe in those laws.

If you don't believe that something is amiss, you're likely smoking something.

It's time to wake up people.