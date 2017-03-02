Surveillance video captures inmate attempting to strangle officer with towel in Florida jail

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL-- Surveillance video at a Florida jail has captured an inmate attempting to strangle a Hillsborough County detention officer with a towel.

The video shows inmate Kiondre Zachary sneak up behind Deputy Daniel Hernandez and loop what looks to be a twisted towel around his neck.

Hernandez managed to break free by spinning out of Zachary’s grip and throwing him to the ground.

During the scuffle Hernandez twisted his ankle, bruised his knee and received a few towel burns around his neck.

Zachary’s charge of aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer was added to his current sentence.