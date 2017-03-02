× Woman’s body found in southwest Houston

HOUSTON — Investigators are still trying to identify a woman after her body was found in southwest Houston, authorities said.

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children said a passer-by found the victim while walking along Sharpcrest Street the morning of Feb. 16.

Police believe the woman was between 15 and 25 years old. She is 5 feet tall and weighs about 108 pounds. She has long dark, brown to black, wavy hair and pierced ears. She was wearing a gray short-sleeved shirt with a pink “Slope Bunny” embroidered emblem on the left chest, Old Navy jeans sized 0 regular, purple ankle socks and white high top Converse brand athletic shoes with red trim.

The victim was also wearing three silver rings, investigators said.

If you have any information that could lead to the identification of this young girl, please contact the missing children’s center at 1-800-THE-LOST or the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences at 713-796-9292 (after March 3 at 832-927-5000).