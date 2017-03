HOUSTON — Two bank robbery suspects who led police on a chase from Bellaire to north Houston Friday morning have been taken into custody.

According to Houston police, the suspects attempted to rob the Amegy Bank in the 5300 block of Bellaire around 10:45 a.m.

They led police on a wild chase to north Houston, and were apprehended around 11:20 a.m.

We are currently working on updates.