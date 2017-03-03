Bouncer attacks strippers at Indiana night club

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - Two strippers at Cherri Palace strip club in Indianapolis received more than tips while performing.

A staff member is caught on camera body slamming the dancers on stage but the video only catches a chilling glimpse of the attack.

Jimmiesha Rankin and Shapree claim that security guards started beating them up and stealing their money while they were performing.

"As we were getting attacked the security guards were picking our money up off the floor," said Rankin.

Bailey still does not understand what prompted the attack. "Why would that happen to us, why would they do us like that?" said Bailey.

No comment is being made by Genesis Security LLC's management.