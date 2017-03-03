Build-A-Bear — with love! Second graders donate teddy bears to sick children

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON -- A group of second graders from the Schlenker School spent an entire month raising money so they could have a Build-A-Bear bonanza -- to help other kids!

But the bears, which were made with so much love, weren't for themselves. The children made the bears for sick children and the Houston Fire Department stepped in to make sure the bears made it safely to their new owners.

On Thursday, firefighters loaded all the bears up in ambulances for their special deliveries.

Good job gang, it's all about the love!