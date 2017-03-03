Class Acts: Ariana Whitfield heads into state tournament ready to ‘do something big’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CYPRESS, Texas- With the state tournament fast approaching, Ariana Whitfield wants to leave a legacy at Cy Ranch.

"My goal is for us to be successful and make history; be that school to do something big," Whitfield said.

The Mustangs take on Pflugerville, and Whitfield plans to bring her full offensive arsenal.

"I like it all. I like driving to the basket. I love my mid-range and love my threes. I play with intensity. I want to be the example of hard work and not giving up," she said.

Next season, Whitfield will play at SMU.

"I just feel like that's my second home. That's where I click, and where I think I'll succeed," she said.

For now, all her focus is on a state tournament run.

In school, Whitfield says her family demands good grades and she carries only A's and B's.