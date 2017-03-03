HOUSTON -- Hugh Jackman puts on the claws one last time as superhero wolverine. The R-rated Logan will be his final appearance in the X-Men universe. The same goes for Patrick Stewart who plays an ailing Professor X in the James Mangold directed action flick. Film critic Dustin Chase reviews the years first big comic book movie, as well as Anna Kendrick’s latest romantic comedy Table 19 which also stars Lisa Kudrow. Which movie to see, which to skip, on this edition of Flix Fix.
Flix Fix: Hugh Jackman is back as Logan, Lisa Kudrows serves it up in Table 19
