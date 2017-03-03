Houston woman fights congress after unauthorized deportation of husband

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON-- A Houston woman's heartbreaking plea to bring back her deported husband echoes the fears of undocumented immigrant's throughout Houston.

Rose Escobar is the wife of Jose Escobar who was deported Thursday morning after his annual check-in with immigration.

"This is the only man in my life and you're ripping him apart from me," said Rose.

Jose Escobar is a father of two with no criminal record and has not been back to his homeland of El Salvador since he was 16-years-old.

"I'm a U.S. citizen and I'm being hurt by my own president," said Escobar.

According to Escobar's lawyer Raed Gonzalez officials never responded to their request for Escobar to work in Houston while they reopened his case.

"I secured and received a temporary order from where Mr. Escobar was being detained on Thursday morning," said Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee. "The government needs to be reigned in."

Religious leaders are calling for a comprehensive immigration reform policy.

"We believe that our borders can be protected without separating families and without creating a climate of fear," said Cardinal Dinaro, Archbishop of the Catholic Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston.

Let's hope the U.S. can find a lawful and compassionate solution as soon as possible.