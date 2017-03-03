Mac Cosmetics launches Lollipop Lips, receives lackluster reviews

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This season Mac Cosmetics introduced an experimental look called Lollipop Lips on the Paris runways.

To get the Lollipop Lipstick look you have to intentionally smudge your lip color around your mouth to give the impression that you have been sucking a lollipop.

Many Twitter users have blasted the trend on social media and some have even nicknamed the look "Kylie Jenner lip challenge gone wrong."

The edgy fashion trend hasn't left the Paris runways yet and judging by the social media response it won't be coming to mainstream fashion anytime soon.