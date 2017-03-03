Man, 19, charged in murder of 8-year-old DeMaree Adkins

HOUSTON– Jacobe Payton 19, has been charged with murder in connection to the shooting death of 8-year-old DeMaree Adkins on Feb. 25.

According to the Houston Police Department Homicide Division, Peyton was taken into custody on Monday without incident and charged in Fort Bend County on Friday.

The shooting happened around 2 a.m. at the intersection of the Sam Houston Parkway Feeder Road and Fuqua Street. Police said a white Pontiac Grand Prix was either racing or being chased by a second car down W. Fuqua Street when the white car ran a red light. After the driver of the white car ran the light, a third car slammed into the side of the white car.

For unknown reasons, the driver of the second vehicle came up and fired at least five to seven shots at the third car, which had Adkins and her mother inside. The little girl was struck by gunfire. The child was taken to Memorial Hermann where she later died. The mother was also taken to the hospital and released soon after.

City of Houston criminal case records show that Payton has pending charges in Fort Bend County Court 4 from Feb. 25, 2016 for Assault with bodily injury family violence.

Police are still searching for others who may have been involved in the accident.