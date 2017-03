Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Penn-- A YMCA in Pennsylvania is going to great lengths to avoid political spats in the gym.

Managers decided to ban cable news in an effort to stop fights that were breaking out.

"People were even making violent threats," said YMCA ceo Kevin Washington.

The official announcement banning the stations also says the policy might be revisited once things calm down.

Come on people!

The gym is for working out not talking politics and picking fights.