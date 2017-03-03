President Trump introduces new fashion look, the military ‘Trumpsuit’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEWPORT NEWS, VA - The nation's Commander-in-Chief President Donald Trump climbed aboard the Gerald R. Ford carrier in Virginia and traded in his business suit for a Navy jumpsuit.

The Trumpster was dressed for combat to commemorate the aircraft carrier and even warned our enemies about the power of this new ship.

"American sailors are the best war-fighting sailors in the world and hopefully we won't have to use its power. If we do they're in big trouble," said Trump.

The president seemed to do his best to fit in, even swapping out hats while aboard the naval ship.

The new attire seemed to transform the president as he released his inner 'Top Gun'.

Maybe Tom Cruise could give him some pointers.