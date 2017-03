Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON- Applebee's Bar & Grill is getting a jump start on March madness with an insane coupon promotion.

Texas Applebee Restaurants announced that they will accept all gift cards, gift certificates and coupons from all businesses all month long.

If it's a coupon they'll take it.

The promotion will offer discounts of up to 50 percent off your meal using any type of coupon included in that promotion. They will even take expired coupons and gift cards.

Now that's what we call March madness!