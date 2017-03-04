× Car crashes into Jersey Village home

JERSEY VILLAGE, Texas – A home owner certainly had an unwanted wake up call after a car crashed into the front of a Jersey Village home Saturday morning.

Jersey Village police said the crash happened around 2 a.m. on Delozier at Rio Grande when a red Honda lost control, knocking out the front living room wall.

The home owners were asleep when they felt vibrations and heard the crash. The home owner told police they also heard gunshots after the crash.

Jersey Village police searched the neighborhood with a helicopter and K-9, but were unable to find any suspects. Police aren’t sure if another car was involved since the family heard gunshots.

No one in the home was injured.