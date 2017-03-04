× HPD: Tow truck driver helps police solve hit-and-run accident

HOUSTON – Houston police are thankful for the help they received from a tow truck driver. A fatal hit-and-run accident happened on the North Freeway feeder road early Saturday morning, and police said a tow truck driver witnessed the accident and followed the suspect several miles from the scene and called police to report the accident.

Police said around 3:15 a.m. a man and his brother were leaving Chicas Cabaret at North Freeway when the man got into an argument with his brother. Sgt. Derick Hill of HPD’s Hit-and-Run division said the man was walking in the street in lane three when he was struck by a car that kept going.

The car was followed by a tow truck driver that saw the accident and called the police in regards to the suspected driver.

Sgt. Hill said, “We had a wrecker driver that was actually able to witness the crash, followed that vehicle as it continued to go. I’m glad the wrecker driver did, because he is our eyewitness, and without him seeing the crash, without him following our suspect, it would take us a little bit longer to be able to identify our suspect if we could.”

Houston police are testing the driver to see if he was possibly intoxicated.