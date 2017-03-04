× Humble PD: Crash involving four cars kills woman

HUMBLE, Texas- A crash involving four cars killed a woman Friday night in Humble, according to police.

The crash happened around 10:30 p.m. in the 9600 block of FM 1960 between Whitaker and Townsen Boulevard when a woman around 50 years old was driving and struck a car from behind, causing a chain-reaction pile up of four cars.

Humble police said the woman was not wearing a seatbelt and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Six people were in the car directly in front of her and were transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

FM 1960 was closed for several hours as Humble PD investigated the accident.