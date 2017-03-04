Transgender rally held in Chicago; Yelp makes it easier to find gender-neutral restrooms

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - Demonstrators are targeting President Donald Trump saying they are fearful about the current political climate and what some are calling a rising tide of hate.

One protester said, "I am terrified of what's going to happen to my child as she goes off to college as she is becoming an adult. How other people see her, perceive her, and how she is supposed to be treated. She is exactly who she is supposed to be."

The crowd chanted as they marched through downtown streets to a candlelight vigil at Federal Plaza in honor of transgender lives lost to violence.

Some point to the administration’s rollback of transgender bathroom guidelines for public schools as cause for concern.

Yelp is making it easier to find gender-neutral restrooms