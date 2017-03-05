Man accused of sexual assault in custody after SWAT standoff in NW Houston

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON— Houston police said a SWAT team was called after a man put a gun to his head Sunday morning.

Around 5:30 a.m. police were initially responding to a sexual assault of a woman at the Crown Plaza Hotel located at 12802 Hwy 290 in northwest Houston.

When police arrived to the scene, a man took off running across Highway 290 and down Northwest Central Drive with officers following behind. He then put a gun to his head to keep officers away.

After a SWAT team was called, the man surrendered.

HPD Sexual Assault Investigators responded to the sexual assault incident at Crown Plaza.

As of now, officials are unsure if the man knew the woman or not.